Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.