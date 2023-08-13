The Illinois High School Association is looking for the top pork chop in the state during high school football games. For the third year, the I-H-S-A is teaming up with the Illinois Pork Producers Association for the 'pork and pigskins' competition.
I-H-S-A Executive Director Craig Anderson says just like last year, the winner receives the top prize of a golden spatula.
The 2023 competition will follow a similar recipe as a year ago, as the contest will feature a mix of online fan voting and special guest judges.