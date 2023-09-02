After a crazy week one of high school football, Illinois High School Association leaders are highlighting the need for officials. The weather is much better this weekend, but last weekend’s heat and severe weather really challenged officials and high school athletic office staff.
Kurt Gibson is the Illinois High School Association Associate Executive Director.
He says in over 20-years with the I-H-S-A, he's never seen anything like it:
Despite an uptick in new officials last year, Friday night's heat and lightning delays put the spotlight on the shortage. Some teams around the state moved their second half to a Saturday matchup at a neutral sight to get officials.