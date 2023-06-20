The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to "Fight the Bite" and protect themselves from mosquitos this summer. The West Nile Virus has been detected in four counties so far: St. Clair, Morgan, LaSalle and Cook.
While many people who are infected don't have many symptoms, the virus can be serious for the elderly and those with a compromised immune system. Public health spokesperson Mike Claffey says that's why it's important to " Fight the Bite."
Some of the most effective mosquito repellents contain deet, oil of lemon eucalyptus or picaridin. Last year in Illinois, eight people died of West Nile Virus.