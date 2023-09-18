State public health officials are hoping to prevent a tridemic this fall winter. It’s respiratory virus season, when illnesses like Covid-19, RSV and the flu are more prevalent. You can protect yourself by starting with your annual flu shot, says state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arti Barnes.
There is also now a vaccine for RSV that is recommended for seniors 60 and older. Barnes says a new preventative treatment for RSV is available to infants under eight months. It’s not a vaccine but rather a monoclonal antibody shot.