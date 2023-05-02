A plan to move forward with a double-roundabout project in Godfrey has been published on the Illinois Department of Transportation website. The construction planned for West Delmar Avenue near Pierce Lane will include ways to keep traffic moving through the area during the course of the construction.
Concerns about the double roundabout plan have focused mainly on what had been proposed as a complete shutdown of traffic in the immediate area and how motorists would navigate the closure during the construction. IDOT Engineer Tiffany Brase tells The Big Z what is different about how they will be staging the construction.
With this plan, construction will take a little over two years to complete, as opposed to the original plan that would have taken a little less than a year to complete with a full closure of the area, according to Brase. You can listen to the full interview here:
Keep up to date with the progress of the project here: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey