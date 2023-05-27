Whether you plan to get out on the Alton Pool or any other local waterways, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants you to recognize the importance of safety as boating season begins. Kids under 13 are required by law to wear a life vest while boating, but DNR Safety Education head Cody Gray says they urge all ages to do so as well.
Those born on or after January 1998 also have to pass a boating safety course, which DNR offers in person and online. There were 52 boating accidents reported last year in Illinois, leaving 40 people injured and six dead. 72 boaters were arrested for drunk driving.