Human trafficking has gotten a lot of nationwide recently and it’s an issue that impacts every state including Illinois. A human trafficking investigation earlier this month by Illinois State Police resulted in 8 arrests for charges ranging from indecent solicitation of a minor to sexual exploitation of a minor.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau led the operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. The ISP conducted a similar investigation that resulted in seven arrests in the Metro-East area in June. Both the Springfield and Metro East operations are part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois. Several other agencies, including Homeland Security, assisted with the investigation.
If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. A list of individuals arrested and charged out of the Springfield case is below:
-David L. Kraemer (41) – Lovington, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Cody R. Jones (34) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Shannan C. Morrow (52) – White Hall, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Child
-Edgar G. Mendoza (32) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Phillip J. Smith (43) – Rochester, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Timothy E. Smith (28) – Springfield, Illinois – Indecent Solicitation of a Child (2 Counts), Travelling to Meet a Minor (2 Counts)
-Kory W. Tobias (45) – Chatham, Illinois– Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor
-Zebei D.. Zhu (37) – Springfield, Illinois– Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Minor