A group of stakeholders consisting of multifamily housing providers and affordable housing advocates are speaking out against a new rent control measure in Illinois.
The bill was presented after the spring session of the General Assembly by state Rep. Hoan Huynh, D-Chicago, and would allow local government agencies to allow rent control through a referendum.
In 1997, the Rent Control Preemption Act was signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Edgar. This legislation prohibited municipalities in Illinois from adopting rent control measures.
The organization Lift the Ban recently held a rally at the Illinois State Fair calling on lawmakers to lift the ban on rent control policies. A spokesperson said there are people at home out of work, so rent and mortgage should be canceled for the next six months.
Michael Mini, vice president of the Chicagoland Apartment Association, said rent control policies elsewhere have resulted in the opposite of what they were intended to do.
“Over time it serves as a disincentive to invest and provide housing all across the spectrum, in both affordable as well as market-rate housing,” said Mini.
Rent prices have been escalating in Illinois, up almost 10% last year alone.
Mike Hagenson, chair of the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance Rent Control Task Force, said rent control laws could lead to an increase in rundown properties around the state.
“Landlords do not have the ability to raise rents above a certain threshold, and so if they can’t recoup what is needed for a capital improvement, they may not have the money in their budget to continue upkeep of the units, and over time they deteriorate more and more,” said Hagenson.
Rent control measures also have been taken up in state legislatures elsewhere, including Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Massachusetts.