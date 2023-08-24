The excessive heat warning for the St. Louis area has been in effect for a few days, and emergency room officials are continuing to advise people to take it as easy as they can. Forecasters say highs will remain in the upper-90s to low 100s over the next couple of days with the heat index around 110 degrees.
Traci Bromaghim, Manager of Emergency Services at OSF Saint Anthony’s tells The Big Z they aren’t seeing many cases of heat-related illness at their emergency room so far.
Alton Memorial also reports very few heat-related ER visits. Health experts advise you limit outdoor time, if possible, wear light, loose fitting clothing and avoid alcohol and caffeine. You are also advised to check in on elderly relatives and neighbors, and make sure pets are well cared for as well. Numerous cooling centers are open in and around the Riverbend.