Before you send your kids back to school next month, you are invited to an event sponsored by OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. From 10am-1pm on Saturday, August 5th, the hospital is hosting a free celebration at Alton Square Mall with a lot of activities, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Nurse navigator Karen Boyd tells The Big Z there will be a lot of displays and giveaways.
Hot dogs and snow cones will be available. School supplies including paper, pens, pencils, and crayons will be available to the first 500 kids ages 4-12. The event is sponsored again this year by Dwight and Cheryl Werts in partnership with many other community partners.