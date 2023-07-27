Hope Animal Rescues is a no-kill shelter in Godfrey that takes-in all breeds of dogs.
The agency counts former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle and his family among its volunteers.
Hope is having a “road block” fundraiser at Alby and Humbert in Godfrey this Saturday (July 29) from 8am to 4pm.
Hope volunteer Jennifer Godar tells The Big Z more about the event and how you can help:
Godar says the best place to learn more about Hope Animal Rescues is to visit their website: www.hopesrescues.org
She says people can donate to monthly care of a shelter dog through that site.