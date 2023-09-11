Grafton Hills.jpg

After the historic flood of 2019 and the pandemic that nearly shut down the town’s business community, the Grafton economy was hearing news of a Dollar General showing interest in coming to town. That has not come to be, nor have rumors of a grocery store in years prior, but it’s not all bad news according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z that although the retail sector has paused interest for now, they’ve experienced a building boom, especially in Grafton Hills, where the city has sold all 30 lots.

Morrow - Building the Tax Base.mp3

He says there is other property for sale if someone is looking to build in town, but those lots are privately-owned.