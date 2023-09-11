After the historic flood of 2019 and the pandemic that nearly shut down the town’s business community, the Grafton economy was hearing news of a Dollar General showing interest in coming to town. That has not come to be, nor have rumors of a grocery store in years prior, but it’s not all bad news according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z that although the retail sector has paused interest for now, they’ve experienced a building boom, especially in Grafton Hills, where the city has sold all 30 lots.
He says there is other property for sale if someone is looking to build in town, but those lots are privately-owned.