DUI 1.jpg

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are teaming up in an effort to make roadways safer this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From now through Monday the state, county, and local municipalities are participating in an enforcement effort, encouraging everyone to buckle up.

Madison County Sheriff's Department Captain Will Dimitroff tells The Big Z there are more traffic accidents around the holidays.

He says speeders, drunk drivers, and distracted drivers kill more people annually than homicides.