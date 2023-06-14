With stops in Alton and Carlinville, it's soon going to be a faster trip on Amtrak’s Lincoln service from St. Louis to Chicago. The schedule for the Lincoln service will be altered a bit starting June 26th, as passenger trains reach speeds of 110 miles per hour.
That should shave about 15 minutes off your trip, according to Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Wappel. The change is part of a nearly two-billion-dollar high speed rail project.
39 crossings deemed at-risk were permanently closed.