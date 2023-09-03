The Nature Institute in Godfrey has tickets available for its third “In Harmony With Nature” event on Friday, September 22nd.
It’s a collaborative event with the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra. The concert starts at six that night at the John M. Olin Nature Preserve on Levis Lane.
The orchestra will be performing selections that highlight the sun, the moon, and the stars.
September 22nd is the day of the autumnal equinox.
Organizers say the welcoming of Fall amongst the wildlife will be heard as you being a short walk along the paved trail, catching the buzzing cicadas, migrating monarchs, scavenging chipmunks, and chirping cardinals.
Tickets are ten dollars for adults, five bucks for students ages 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under.
Get them at the Nature Institute’s website: www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling 618-466-9930.