Heavy rain again pushed through the Riverbend and parts of St. Louis Sunday afternoon and evening, dropping several inches of rain on parts of the area. Flash flooding in streets was reported from Shipman over to Greenville and down to south St. Louis. This happened a day after heavy rain fell on parts of the Riverbend on Saturday evening, dropping between 1-2 inches of rain and more for some.
Flash flooding was reported Sunday on I-55 in south county not far from the River Des Peres. There was also flash flooding on I-64 near Tamm.
The best chance for heavy rain on Monday will be to the south of the Riverbend today, and we should start to dry out by late Tuesday into Wednesday.