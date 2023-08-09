A local restaurant known for its Nashville Style Hot Chicken is expanding outside the Riverbend area once again. Heaterz, which opened its first location in Alton in 2022, then a second in Kirkwood, Missouri, will expand soon to Normal, Illinois, across from the Illinois State University campus.
Heaterz will open inside a former diner in what’s called Uptown Normal. No word yet on an opening date. Last year, Heaterz took over the former Mini Corral in Upper Alton at the corner of Main and Brown Streets. Some of their menu items are also served at Alton Sports Tap.