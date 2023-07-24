The high heat and humidity is expected to settle in this week, so a local health professional is repeating the warning about the dangers of extreme heat. The body cools itself by sweating, but when as this hot out as forecasters believe it may be, sweating sometimes isn’t enough.
Bethany Huelskoetter, Nurse Practitioner with OSF HealthCare tells The Big Z the cumulative effect of an extended heat wave can be very dangerous.
In the case of heat exhaustion, move the person to a cool place and give them plenty of fluids. If it’s heat stroke, cool the person off with cold water, do not give fluids, and get them to the hospital.