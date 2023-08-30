Heartland Quilters’ Guild: a community mainstay for almost 40 years

Quilting is that rare artform that sits at the intersections of creativity, functionality and heartwarming sentiment. Shapes, textures and colors transformed by the originality and imagination of quilters result in unique and moving artwork. At the same time, quilts are functional and often serve a practical role in providing comfort and warmth on chilly evenings in bed or while curled up on the couch watching a favorite television show. Perhaps above all, quilts can serve as valued heirlooms, handed down across generations, nurturing precious memories of the loved ones whose hands crafted them with love and care.
The Heartland Quilters’ Guild was founded in 1984. For almost 40 years, it has been dedicated to the preservation of quilts and the art of quilting. The local group consists of over fifty quilters who meet monthly to work on quilting projects, learn new skills, enjoy socialization with others with similar interests and take part in activities which benefit the community around them.
Jan Mercer has been a member of the guild for over twenty years and is currently its president. She explains the guild is a great activity for anyone interested in quilting, regardless of their skill level. “I’ve learned so much from the ladies at this guild,” she says. “Everyone here is willing to share knowledge.” She says whether you are just starting or have been quilting for years, the Heartland Quilters’ Guild is the perfect group to attend.
Many people associate quilting with their mothers or grandmothers but the cherished craft has realized a resurgence in recent decades. There are over 21 million quilters worldwide, testament to the immense popularity of the beloved pastime and its capacity to provide fulfillment to those who practice it as well bring generations together through its enduring appeal.
“It’s a great activity for mothers and daughters to do together,” says Mercer. She explains her own grandmother taught her to sew when she was a teenager. “It’s something you can do with your daughter or mother or grandmother, regardless of your age,” she says.
The guild holds both a day and a night meeting each month. Day meetings are usually hands-on, with members working on specific quilting projects. Day meetings also sometimes feature speakers or classes about specific techniques. The night meetings usually focus on lectures and instruction presented by both members of the guild and by outside experts in the field. While many members attend both day and night meetings, Mercer explains the night meetings are particularly convenient for those who work during the day.
The guild undertakes many activities benefiting the local community. It has made pillow cases and preemie quilts for children’s hospitals, place mats for Meals on Wheels and quilts for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds for children in need. Mercer notes many members also donate quilts to Quilts of Valor, which awards quilts to Armed Services veterans.
Every Christmas season, both the day and night meeting groups hold a banquet and auction at which donated items are sold to raise money for local charities. The events raise over a thousand dollars every year for the worthwhile causes supported.
Members also enjoy activities outside of regular meetings such as the guild’s three-day Quilt Away where quilters attend classes and learn new techniques in everything from design to cutting, piecing, fabric selection, backing, binding and sewing. In addition, guild members attend local overnight quilting retreats where they can simply get away to relax, work on projects and enjoy time with friends.
The list of projects a quilter can create is limitless. In addition to quilts in an entire spectrum of sizes, colors, varieties and designs, quilters can make handbags, placemats, tote bags, backpacks, notebook covers and tee shirts. “Personalized tee shirts are easy and something kids love,” says Mercer. “They make a great graduation gift.”
Mercer notes the guild has members who do hand sewing as well as machine sewing. Modern sewing machines can provide state-of-the-art capabilities such as computerized stitches and automatic hemming and button-holing. However, many prefer more traditional machines or even antique machines such as the Singer Featherweight, or simply stitching by hand like quilters have for generations. The guild provides an environment where everyone can learn and work on whatever projects they like best.
The Heartland Quilters’ Guild meets at the St. John United Church of Christ located at 228 North 6th Street in Wood River. Day meetings are the last Tuesday of each month and begin at 9am. Night meetings are held the second Monday of each month and start at 7pm. Anyone interested can email Mercer at jen2mercer@gmail.com or simply stop by one of the meetings.