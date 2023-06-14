Hayner Public Library will take their collection on the road to Fosterburg starting Wednesday. The library will offer area residents who don’t get to the main library very often a chance to take advantage of the district they help fund with their tax dollars. The pop-up library will be held at the Foster Township Museum from 4-7pm today.
Hayner Library Executive Director Mary Cordes tells the Big Z she’ll bring a little bit of Hayner to Fosterburg:
The pop-up library will be held every 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Foster Township Museum.