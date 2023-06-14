Hayner Logo.jpg

Hayner Public Library will take their collection on the road to Fosterburg starting Wednesday. The library will offer area residents who don’t get to the main library very often a chance to take advantage of the district they help fund with their tax dollars. The pop-up library will be held at the Foster Township Museum from 4-7pm today.

Hayner Library Executive Director Mary Cordes tells the Big Z she’ll bring a little bit of Hayner to Fosterburg:

Cordes - foster library 1

The pop-up library will be held every 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Foster Township Museum.