You are invited to the gravestone dedication of an Alton husband and wife at the Alton Cemetery at 5th and Vine Streets. Professor Charles Netwton , the first black graduate of Alton High School, and his wife, Sarah Newton Cohron were previously portrayed during the Vintage Voices series, but there was no grave marker there until recently.
Lacy McDonald, Genealogy and Local History Manager at Hayner Genealogy Library tells The Big Z Gent Funeral Home donated a marker last fall.
Hayner teams with Vintage Voices each fall to offer the historic portrayals. The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10am – 11am tomorrow at the cemetery, and guests are asked to use the Vine Street entrance. Jared Hennings and Velva Parker will reprise their roles as the Newtons for the ceremony.
You can listen to the full interview here: