The Illinois State police says a Hartford woman is tied to a murder in Washington Park. 26-year-old Cheyennea Hoskins has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Aggravated Assault for her alleged role in the September 8th killing of 36-year-old Peter Hester Jr. of East Carondelet, IL.
According to information provided by the ISP, police responded to a call of shots fired just before 4pm that day. Hester was pronounced dead at the scene, having been struck by gunfire. During the investigation a suspect vehicle was identified and located. Cheyennea Hoskins and the 16-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody without incident. 22-year-old Deantae Hoskins of Madison was taken into custody a short time later. He is charged with First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and Armed Habitual Criminal and is being held on a $1-million bond, as is the juvenile, who is also charged with First Degree Murder. Cheyennea Hoskins is being held on a $50,000 bond.