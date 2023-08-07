Two public officials and Madison County residents have been selected to take part in this year’s Edgar Fellows Program, named after former Illinois governor Jim Edgar.
State Senator Erica Harriss and State’s attorney Tom Haine are tasked with others from around the state to bridge partisan and geographic divides to improve the lives of all Illinoisans.
Senator Harriss tells the Big Z:
Edgar Fellows include elected and appointed officials, leaders of non-profit and labor groups, as well as people who influence public policy from the business world.
The session got underway on Sunday at the University of Illinois.