State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) has filed legislation that would create age-verification requirements for children on the internet. The Adult Content Age Verification Act, Senate Bill 2950, would require businesses to put in place “reasonable age verification methods” to ensure that individuals entering pornographic websites are indeed of legal age.
Harriss says she filed this legislation to help protect children from accessing explicit material intended for adult viewership by requiring more accountability from pornographic websites.
Harriss’ legislation identifies the “reasonable age verification methods” a business must follow, include requiring a government-issued ID or any commercial method that relies on specific transactional data to verify the person is 18 years or older. Businesses would be given 30 days to comply. She hopes to present the bill during the upcoming Fall Veto or Spring sessions.