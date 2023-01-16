The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois.
The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
The caller asks for a donation to the ISA for the fight against the weapons ban.
The sheriff's association says to ignore the call.
It only solicits money from donors through mailings, social media postings, and its website.
This scam involves a call from a 224 area code out of Cook County.