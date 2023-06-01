It only took a Madison County jury 40 minutes of deliberation Thursday to find an East Saint Louis man guilty of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said 60-year-old Richard Mayor intentionally struck his estranged girlfriend with his pickup truck along Route 111 in Pontoon Beach last February.
Lisa Dunnavant-Polach was seen on video trying to get into a tractor-trailer to get away from Mayor when she was struck.
Mayor faces the possibility of an extended sentence of 60 to 100 years in prison, according to prosecutors.