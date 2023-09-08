Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville is getting a new $105-million health sciences building. The facility will house classrooms, offices, study areas and a nursing simulation lab, connecting two existing buildings and bringing together the schools of Pharmacy and Nursing.
Pharmacy Dean Mark Luer spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program, the largest capital plan in the State’s history. The Illinois Capital Development Board will oversee the design and construction in accordance with the protocol for state-appropriated projects. Construction is set to be completed by summer 2025.