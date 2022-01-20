The process of getting the Grafton Ferry to launch a year-round schedule in the future seem to be moving forward. The Grafton Ferry shortens the trip from Grafton to the St. Louis and St. Charles area by 20 – 30 minutes. Traditionally, the ferry only operates on a weekend schedule.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow recently met with a number of stakeholders and made plans to pursue a statewide planning grant to pursue the expanded ferry operation. He tells The Big Z Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Port District Chairman will write the grant and pay for the match, meaning it won’t cost anything except for the time to pull it all together.
Other ferry information shared with the council included its schedule for 2022 and fees. The Thursday service will come to an end. Last year’s passes will be honored, and rates for this year will increase from $8 to $9.