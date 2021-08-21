A 28-year-old Warrenton, Mo., woman died and three children and another adult were injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 55 north of Mount Olive.
According to Illinois State Police District 18, Katelynn K. Cook-McCutcheon was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Explorer traveling north of milepost 46. At about 4:21 p.m., the vehicle's rear tire fell off, causing the driver, John B. McCutcheon, 51, of Warrenton, to lose control. The vehicle traveled into the center median and overturned, ejecting Cook-McCutcheon from the front seat. She died from her injuries at a hospital.
McCutcheon was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 3-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Two girls, ages 2 and 7, were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the highway for about four hours after the crash. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.