Rodney Davis is wrapping-up ten years of serving central and southwestern Illinois residents in Congress. The Taylorville Republican recently gave his final speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In it he thanked family members, colleagues, the capitol police, and his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
Due to redistricting, Davis had to run against Mary Miller in the 15th District primary and was defeated last June.
In his farewell to Congress remarks, Davis also gave some advice to incoming members of Congress.
Davis did not reveal what his future plans might entail, but said he’ll continue to be one of the biggest advocates for the institution of “the people’s house” of Congress.