Two Riverbend area residents are facing drug charges in Calhoun County following a pursuit last weekend. 28-year-old Ryan D. Cook of East Alton and 27-year-old Samantha K. Stoops of Hartford were taken into custody after leading police on a multi-county, multi-state pursuit that began near Hardin and ended near Bowling Green, Missouri.
The incident began when deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department attempted a traffic stop in the early morning hours of March 25 just outside Hardin. The vehicle failed to stop and headed north toward Pike County, Illinois, where police there also joined the pursuit. The vehicle crossed the bridge at Louisiana, Missouri and continued toward Bowling Green where police in Pike County, Missouri, used stop sticks causing the suspect vehicle to leave the roadway along Highway 54. A police report indicates that a large number of drugs was seized in the stop. Both Cook and Stoops are charged in Calhoun County with unlawful possession of Meth with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of Meth, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Cook is also charged with aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, and other traffic charges.