The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries and traffic was blocked while the scene was cleared and the investigation began.
Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400 block of Montclair just north of Redwood when they collided head-on just before 6:30pm yesterday. The airlifted patient was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment. The accident remains under investigation and no other details were released.