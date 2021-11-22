If you plan to travel to and from Calhoun County Tuesday or Wednesday, you will need to find a different way in or out than the Joe Page Bridge. The aging structure at Hardin will be closed from 8am Tuesday through noon Wednesday as IDOT performs what is being described as “critical deck repairs.”
To compensate for the closure, an extra ferry available on an as-needed basis at the Kampsville Ferry during peak periods while the bridge is closed. The Joe Page Bridge is on the state’s Multi-Year Road and Bridge Plan announced earlier this year, with plans for a full replacement at some point in the future. IDOT has tentatively budgeted $130-million for this project which is still years away from getting started.