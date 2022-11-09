Voter turnout in Macoupin County was some of the strongest in a non-Presidential election year, with 57.5% of registered voters casting a ballot. The only county-wide offices on the Macoupin County ballot were for Sheriff and Treasurer.
Sheriff Shawn Kahl (D) will return to office, garnering 54% of the vote, compared to challenger Republican Jared DePoppe’s 46%. There will be a new Treasurer. Republican Lillian McGartland won with 62% of the ballots cast, compared to incumbent Republican Roger Anderson’s 38%.