Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the ISP will conduct special patrols in Jersey County in June.
The Jersey County patrols include roadside safety checks and Occupant Restraint Enforcement patrols.
The occupant restraint patrols will focus on seat belt use. Seat belts are estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Half of vehicle occupants killed in crashes are not properly restrained. The objective of the program is to increase occupant compliance through education, child safety seat inspections, and enforcement.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving.