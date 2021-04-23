Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the ISP will conduct special patrols in Jersey and Macoupin counties in May.
The Jersey County patrols include roadside safety checks and Nighttime Enforcement patrols.
Macoupin County patrols include Occupant Restraint Enforcement patrols, Special Traffic Enforcement patrols, Nighttime Enforcement patrols and Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols.
Officers working the patrols will be watching for unsafe driving, revoked and suspended licenses, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper seat belt and child safety device usage, speeding and other offenses.
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving.