police lights

Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks in Macoupin County and Jersey County during April. 

The roadside checks combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order  to save motorists’ lives. These patrols are conducted between the hours of 6 p.m.  and 6 a.m. 

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be  watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or  revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly: 

Driving under the influence (DUI) 

Safety belt and child restraint use 

Speeding 

Distracted driving 

All Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations 

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes  in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired  driving. Roadside Safety Checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the  road. The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. 

Tags

Load comments