Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks in Macoupin County and Jersey County during April.
The roadside checks combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save motorists’ lives. These patrols are conducted between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, and most importantly:
Driving under the influence (DUI)
Safety belt and child restraint use
Speeding
Distracted driving
All Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations
Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois, and throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving. Roadside Safety Checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.