Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announced the results of a Roadside Safety Check conducted in Greene County during March.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations
0
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
0
Occupant Restraint Offenses
17
Registration Offenses
9
Driver’s License Offenses
6
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
3
Total Citations/Arrests
34
Total Written Warnings
6
Gillock also announced the results of an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrol in Macoupin County during March. This patrol allowed troopoers to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Occupant Restraint Citations
1
Driving Under the Influence Citations
1
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
2
Distracted Driving Citations
0
Driver’s License Offenses
4
Registration Offenses
3
Total Citations/Arrests
33
Total Written Warnings
7
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
0
Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal crashes in Illinois. Throughout the United States, nearly 10,000 people die each year because of alcohol-impaired driving. Roadside checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.