Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May.
These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Occupant Restraint Citations
6
Driving Under the Influence Citations
1
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
6
Distracted Driving Citations
2
Driver’s License Offenses
6
Registration Offenses
8
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
1
Total Citations/Arrests
86
Total Written Warnings
15
Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Gillock also announced the results a Roadside Safety Check conducted in Jersey County during May.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations
1
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
5
Occupant Restraint Offenses
9
Registration Offenses
7
Driver’s License Offenses
1
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
0
Total Citations/Arrests
22
Total Written Warnings
7
Gillock also announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement patrols in Jersey and Macoupin counties during May. The NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Occupant Restraint Citations
17
Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol Related Citations
16
Speeding Citations and Warnings
38
Distracted Driving Citations
1
Driver’s License Offenses
5
Registration Offenses
13
Total Citations/Arrests
88
Total Written Warnings
16
Gillock also announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May. These OREP details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Violations
Enforcement
Safety Belt Citations
66
Child Restraint Citations
0
Wanted on Warrant Arrests
1
Total Written Warnings
6
Total Citations/Arrests
88
Gillock also announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May. These sTEP details allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding and distracted driving violations.
Violations
Enforcement Activity
Occupant Restraint Violations
46
Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol Related Citations
9
Speeding Violations
144
Distracted Driving Violations
2
Total Citations
239
Total Written Warnings
18