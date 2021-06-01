Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander Mark Gillock announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May.

These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on  preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with  impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.  

Violations 

Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Citations 

6

Driving Under the Influence Citations 

1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 

6

Distracted Driving Citations 

2

Driver’s License Offenses 

6

Registration Offenses 

8

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 

1

Total Citations/Arrests 

86

Total Written Warnings 

15

 

 

Alcohol and drug impairment are a factor in more than 30 percent of fatal crashes  in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The  ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from  the road. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

 

Gillock also announced the results a Roadside Safety Check conducted in Jersey  County during May.  

Violations 

Enforcement Activity

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 

1

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 

5

Occupant Restraint Offenses 

9

Registration Offenses 

7

Driver’s License Offenses 

1

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 

0

Total Citations/Arrests 

22

Total Written Warnings 

7

 

Gillock also announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement patrols in Jersey and Macoupin counties during May. The NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.  

Violations 

Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Citations 

17

Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol Related Citations

16

Speeding Citations and Warnings 

38

Distracted Driving Citations 

1

Driver’s License Offenses 

5

Registration Offenses 

13

Total Citations/Arrests 

88

Total Written Warnings 

16

Gillock also announced the results  of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May. These OREP details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.  

Violations 

Enforcement

Safety Belt Citations 

66

Child Restraint Citations 

0

Wanted on Warrant Arrests 

1

Total Written Warnings 

6

Total Citations/Arrests 

88

Gillock also announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macoupin and Montgomery counties during May. These sTEP details allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement  for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding and distracted driving violations. 

Violations 

Enforcement Activity

Occupant Restraint Violations 

46

Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol Related Citations

9

Speeding Violations 

144

Distracted Driving Violations 

2

Total Citations 

239

Total Written Warnings 

18

