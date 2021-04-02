Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 was requested by the Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting.
At approximately 7:04 p.m. Thursday, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Brighton Police Department responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 100 block of North Street. The caller, later identified as James A. Iler, 47, of Brighton, allegedly made an alarming statement on the call to the police that warranted a response to check on his well-being.
Three sheriff's deputies and one Brighton officer responded. Officers spent approximately 50 minutes talking to Iler. During the incident, Iler allegedly charged at one of the deputies while armed with a knife. In fear for his life, the deputy fired two shots at Iler and Iler fell to the ground. Officers administered CPR, but unfortunately Iler died from his injuries on scene. No officers were injured.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.