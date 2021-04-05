The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that $7 million has been awarded for 21 projects that upgrade roads to accommodate local truck traffic, leveraging a total investment of $36 million that will create jobs and boost economic activity in communities throughout the state.
Local projects include:
- City of Carlinville, $94,000 for Shipman Road from Illinois 108 to Loveless Parkway (total cost of $987,793)
- City of Litchfield, $76,500 for Old Route 66 from Illinois 16 to County Road 170 East (total cost of $360,000)
The funding is another example of IDOT under Gov. J.B. Pritzker making sure communities have the resources they need to attract business, manage growth and improve local quality of life.
"Illinois is the country's transportation hub, with freight activity a cornerstone of the state's economy," Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "At IDOT, we want our local partners to have the necessary tools to manage traffic safely and spur even more job creation and economic growth."
Click here to view the projects that were awarded funding.
The grants are made possible through IDOT's Truck Access Route Program, which allows counties, municipalities and townships to apply for assistance in upgrading roads to accommodate 80,000-pound trucks and become designated truck routes. A maximum of $900,000 can be awarded to projects that improve connections to other designated truck routes and businesses that generate truck traffic. Additional information on the program can be found here.
Under Pritzker's leadership, IDOT is investing in local infrastructure like never before through Rebuild Illinois. Last month, IDOT provided the third of six $250 million installments to local governments as part of the six-year, $33.2 billion capital program
Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.