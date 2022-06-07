If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to make alternate plans starting next week. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Lodi Road and Hagen Road, weather permitting. That’s about 1 ½ mile south of Jerseyville.
IDOT Engineer John Adcock tells The Big Z they are constructing a new box culvert.
Adcock says it should be completed in approximately two weeks. It’s part of a larger project that will require another complete road closure of IL 109 a little further south in the weeks following this project. Traffic will be rerouted to U.S. 67 for the duration of the project.