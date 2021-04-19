A Roodhouse man injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday is facing multiple charges.
According to Illinois State Police District 20, Robert Sprague, 48, was driving a 2008 Mazda north on U.S. 67 near the border of Greene and Scott counties when the vehicle struck several road signs and barrels. Police say Sprague drove away from the crash and traveled south into Greene County, where the vehicle exited the left side of the road and hit a ditch, disabling the vehicle.
An ambulance transported Sprague from the scene of the second crash. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Sprague is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of cannabis by the driver.