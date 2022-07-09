Road work on Illinois Highway 109 is now complete in Jersey County. The Illinois Department of Transportation says Route 109 between Dow Road and Bethel Lane reopened Friday after being closed for about two weeks for installation of a new box culvert.
A reminder that Fosterburg Road north of Highway 255 to Stutz Lane in Alton will be reduced to one lane of traffic for road repair. The highway should reopen completely by Tuesday evening July 12.
And Highway 67/MLK remains closed in both directions through downtown Alton from Broadway to 20th Street/College Avenue for sewer reconstruction. The road should reopen in early August.