Police in Hillsboro continue to investigate the discovery of a body found last Friday afternoon near the Hillsboro High School campus. The person found is 33-year-old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Authorities say they are reviewing nearby surveillance video for clues that they hope will help them determine what happened.
Police have not said if it’s a criminal investigation or offered any other additional information. Ernst’s body was located just after 3pm last Friday in a creek near the high school, prompting the cancellation of a boys’ basketball game that evening. The Hillsboro Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Conservation Police responded to the scene. The Hillsboro Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene.