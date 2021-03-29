The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that both lanes of Illinois 100 over the tributary to Otter Creek, 200 feet north of Waterworks Road in Jersey County, will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Friday, April 2, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Follow IDOT’s District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.