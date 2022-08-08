A partial building collapse in Litchfield on Saturday injured a handful of people attending a bridal shower. A portion of the roof and second floor collapsed in a building adjacent to Short Furniture at 319 North State Street. The injuries were considered minor, but a few people were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
The incident took place around 11:45am Saturday when Litchfield Fire initially received a report of a building explosion. Upon arrival, crews determined it was a partial collapse and were told about 20 people were attending a bridal shower inside. All attendees were able to walk out, although a few people did suffer cuts, scrapes and bruises that required transport to St. Francis Hospital. Gas and electric service was then shut off for the entire west side of State Street between Ryder and Kirkham as a precaution and the southbound lanes of State Street are also closed off to traffic. Investigators will be on the scene today to look into a cause of the collapse.