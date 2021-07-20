The Jersey County Fair wrapped up its eight-day run with crowds that filled the parking lot on the fairgrounds, resulting in shuttles being run to and from the nearby high school. The Friday night tractor pull was rained out, but the Saturday event and Sunday demolition derby saw some of the biggest crowds in recent memory, according to the Fair Board President.
Phil Ringhausen said he's encouraged by this year’s turnout.
He adds that most workers are volunteers, putting in the time to provide family entertainment, and thanks them all.