There’s a changing of the guard of sorts within the Southwestern School District. Superintendent Kyle Hacke tendered his resignation at a special meeting of the school board in May. At another special meeting on Monday, the board hired a former Southwestern teacher, coach, and administrator, Kevin Bowman.
Bowman has most recently been a dual superintendent in the Greenfield and Northwestern school districts. He will take over the job of superintendent on July 1, the same day Hacke starts his new job as superintendent with the North Mac district. Hacke has been the Southwestern superintendent for three years, taking the job at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, replacing Brad Skertich.