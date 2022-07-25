A couple of new businesses have opened in Brighton, located in a former insurance building along the highway. It’s been open a couple of weeks, but it was last Saturday that Fish-On Bait and Tackle hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten tells The Big Z it’s great to welcome them to town.
Located in the same building is Suzie Q Design, which also hosted a ribbon-cutting.
Suzie Q Design has numerous custom craft items as well as many other trinkets, according to Kasten.